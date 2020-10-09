Azerbaijan says 'last chance' for Armenia to settle conflict peacefully

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Friday that Baku was giving Armenia a "last chance" to peacefully resolve their conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, as talks between the two sides began in Moscow

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Friday that Baku was giving Armenia a "last chance" to peacefully resolve their conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, as talks between the two sides began in Moscow.

"We are giving Armenia a chance to settle the conflict peacefully. This is their last chance," Aliyev said in a televised address to the nation as the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers began Russian-mediated talks.

"We will return our lands in any case. This is their historic chance."