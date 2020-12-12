Azerbaijan Says Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Holding Despite Reports of Firing

A ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh is still holding despite earlier reports of an outbreak of clashes in the disputed region, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said on Saturday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) A ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh is still holding despite earlier reports of an outbreak of clashes in the disputed region, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian Ministry of Defense accused the Azerbaijani military of resuming maneuvers near two settlements close to the town of Hadrut.

In response, Baku claimed that the Armenian military had violated the ceasefire.

"The Armenian side committed provocative actions in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, which were accompanied by a violation of the ceasefire. The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have taken adequate retaliatory measures. Currently, the ceasefire regime is being observed," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh recorded one ceasefire violation on Friday, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.