Azerbaijan Says Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Hampers Regional Integration Potential

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A decades-long conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in the South Caucasus is preventing members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) from fully realizing their integration potential, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said on Tuesday.

"The unresolved conflicts existing in the Commonwealth area, particularly the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, do not allow to fully and effectively realize the integration potential within the Commonwealth and are the main obstacle to closer interaction of the CIS member states in countering new challenges and threats," Mammadyarov said at a regular meeting of the CIS' foreign ministers.

The top diplomat went on to say that Baku was committed to the political settlement of the conflict and that Azerbaijan had every right to restore its territorial integrity.

Mammadyarov added that "the speedy conflict settlement based on sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of state borders would undoubtedly contribute to strengthening regional and international security, social progress and economic cooperation in the region.

The Nagorno-Karabakh area is a disputed territory claimed by neighboring Armenia and Azerbaijan since February 1988, when it announced its secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and its adjacent areas as a result of an armed confrontation there in 1992-1994.

Ever since, both sides have been on the edge of renewed hostilities amid their increased militarization. In April 2016, Armenian and Azerbaijani forces engaged in the most fierce fighting since 1994. The two sides announced that they had agreed on a ceasefire after four days of bloodshed, however, clashes continue to take place.

In October 2017, the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents met in Geneva under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, led by Russia, the United States and France, having launched a series of talks on the conflict settlement.