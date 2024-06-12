Azerbaijan Says Russian Peacekeepers Completed Withdrawal
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 06:22 PM
Russian peacekeepers on Wednesday completed their withdrawal from Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Baku recaptured last year from Armenian separatists, officials in Baku said
Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Russian peacekeepers on Wednesday completed their withdrawal from Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Baku recaptured last year from Armenian separatists, officials in Baku said.
Azerbaijan and Armenia had fought two wars -- in 2020 and in the 1990s -- for control of the then-breakaway enclave. "The process of the full withdrawal of the manpower, weapons, and equipment of Russia's peacekeeping contingent (in Karabakh) from Azerbaijan was completed on June 12," the defence ministry in Baku said in a statement.
The withdrawal, which began in April, has been agreed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.
Last September, Baku took over the territory in a lightning one-day offensive that triggered a refugee crisis. Almost the entire local population of around 100,000 ethnic Armenians left for Armenia, fearing reprisals and repression.
The territory is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan despite historically being home to a majority Armenian population.
It was controlled by pro-Yerevan separatists for nearly three decades.
The conflict has seen ties sour between traditional allies Russia and Armenia, with Yerevan accusing the Kremlin of failing to protect it in the face of a security threat from Azerbaijan.
After the loss of Karabakh, Yerevan has sought to forge new security alliances by deepening ties with the West. On Tuesday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and the United States Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia James O'Brien issued a joint statement saying Washington and Yerevan have agreed to "upgrade the status of our bilateral dialogue to a Strategic Partnership Commission".
Last month, Yerevan returned to Azerbaijan four frontier villages which it had captured in the 1990s.
The move, which Prime Minister Nikol Prehistorian has defended as aimed at securing a definitive peace deal with Baku, sparked a wave of mass protests in Armenia.
eg-im/dt/bc/
Recent Stories
FinMin presents budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session
Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed dur ..
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions
PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
More Stories From World
-
Ronaldo double helps Portugal beat Ireland in final Euros warm-up23 minutes ago
-
Olympic anti-racism icon Tommie Smith sees no successors43 minutes ago
-
Three missing after helicopter crashes in east China43 minutes ago
-
China continues to issue orange alert for high temperatures43 minutes ago
-
SPA captures spiritual atmosphere at the Grand Mosque53 minutes ago
-
Presidency for religious affairs activates Smart Guidance Robot at Grand Mosque53 minutes ago
-
Türkiye beat Thailand 3-0 in Women's Volleyball Nations League53 minutes ago
-
Greece, Jordan assist in tackling Cyprus wildfire53 minutes ago
-
Fire outbreaks in Brazil's Pantanal surge by 974% in 202453 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower53 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission treats over 90,000 pilgrims: Brig Lakhair1 hour ago
-
Saudi National Museum offers special Eid Al-Adha program Riyadh1 hour ago