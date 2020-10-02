Azerbaijan Says to Retaliate to Armenian Shelling of Villages in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Friday accused Armenian armed forces of shelling civilian population points in the Aghdam region, which is partially administered by the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh but falls outside the traditional demarcation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Friday accused Armenian armed forces of shelling civilian population points in the Aghdam region, which is partially administered by the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh but falls outside the traditional demarcation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"The villages of Hindiristan, Alibeyli, Ahmadaghali and Safarli of the Aghdam region are currently under intense #Arty fire of the #Armenian armed forces. Killed and wounded among the civilian population. We #DECLARE that we will take a retaliatory actions," the ministry said in a tweet.

Aghdam was one of the seven regions that Baku lost control of during hostilities in the early 1990's.

Trading accusations of attacks on civilians has been the main driver of the confrontation between the two sides since hostilities resumed last Sunday.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in a conflict over the Armenian-majority region of Nagorno Karabakh after it proclaimed independence from what was the Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan.