UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan Says To Retaliate To Armenian Shelling Of Villages In Nagorno-Karabakh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:21 PM

Azerbaijan Says to Retaliate to Armenian Shelling of Villages in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Friday accused Armenian armed forces of shelling civilian population points in the Aghdam region, which is partially administered by the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh but falls outside the traditional demarcation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Friday accused Armenian armed forces of shelling civilian population points in the Aghdam region, which is partially administered by the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh but falls outside the traditional demarcation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"The villages of Hindiristan, Alibeyli, Ahmadaghali and Safarli of the Aghdam region are currently under intense #Arty fire of the #Armenian armed forces. Killed and wounded among the civilian population. We #DECLARE that we will take a retaliatory actions," the ministry said in a tweet.

Aghdam was one of the seven regions that Baku lost control of during hostilities in the early 1990's.

Trading accusations of attacks on civilians has been the main driver of the confrontation between the two sides since hostilities resumed last Sunday.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in a conflict over the Armenian-majority region of Nagorno Karabakh after it proclaimed independence from what was the Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan.

Related Topics

Fire Driver Baku Armenia Independence Azerbaijan Sunday From

Recent Stories

UVAS, FJMUink MoUto promote academic, research coo ..

9 minutes ago

Govt allocates over 27 bln to rehabilitates Pakist ..

28 seconds ago

Azerbaijan Conducts Strike on Karabakh's Hadrut Us ..

30 seconds ago

86 % land acquired for Diamer Basha Dam so far

3 minutes ago

Russia Records 9,412 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

31 seconds ago

Exports increases by 6 % to $ 1.872 billion in Sep ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.