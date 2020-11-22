Azerbaijan Sees Russia, Turkey As Friendly Countries - Aliyev
BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Azerbaijan considers both Turkey and Russia as its friends and welcomes their role in monitoring the implementation of ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Saturday at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
"The fact that both Russia and Turkey are two friendly countries for us - our two neighbors will participate in measures to observe the ceasefire and to exercise control over it - also speaks volumes of the strengthening of the format of interaction between our two neighboring countries, and also within the framework of regional cooperation," Aliyev said.