Azerbaijan Seizes Over 2,000 Pounds Of Heroin From Drug Traffickers - Customs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:14 AM
Azerbaijani customs officials have stopped an attempt to traffic 2,056 pounds of heroin to Ukraine, the Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported on Saturday
According to the committee, 1,884 square packages wrapped in yellow paper were found in a truck transporting fruit from Iran to Ukraine.
"Upon inspecting the packages, we found overall 933 kilograms and 155 grams [2056 pounds and 4 ounces] of heroin," the Customs Committee said in a statement.
The United States has been accusing the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's Quds Force, an Iranian special forces, specifically its former general, Gholamreza Baghbani, of trafficking drugs to Europe.