Open Menu

Azerbaijan Spent $7Bln On Nagorny-Karabakh's Restoration - Business Community

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Azerbaijan Spent $7Bln on Nagorny-Karabakh's Restoration - Business Community

Azerbaijani authorities have spent about $7 billion on Nagorny-Karabakh's reconstruction in the three years the region has been under Baku's control, the president of the country's Confederation of Entrepreneurs Organizations, Mammad Musayev, said on Monday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Azerbaijani authorities have spent about $7 billion on Nagorny-Karabakh's reconstruction in the three years the region has been under Baku's control, the president of the country's Confederation of Entrepreneurs Organizations, Mammad Musayev, said on Monday.

"About 80 investment projects are being carried out in Nagorny-Karabakh. Over the past three years, about $7 billion have been spent on the restoration of liberated territories (in Nagorny-Karabakh's region)," Musayev at the 35th meeting of the board of directors of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture held in Baku.

These investments projects are mostly in industry, agriculture, commerce and services.

Azerbaijani authorities plan to resettle about 2,000 families in Nagorny-Karabakh by the end of 2023. In March, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced the resettlement to the region of more than 400 people who had previously lived there but were forced to flee to escape the hostilities.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over disputed Nagorny-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority mountainous region wedged in between the two nations where both have a military presence. The decades-long conflict reignited in fall 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended in a Russia-brokered ceasefire and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Related Topics

Russia Agriculture Baku Azerbaijan Chamber March 2020 Commerce Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Proposed Energy National Action Plan can help save ..

Proposed Energy National Action Plan can help save $ 6.4 bln annually: NEECA MD

10 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of ro ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of robbers gang

11 minutes ago
 Pb govt following zero tolerance policy to ensure ..

Pb govt following zero tolerance policy to ensure peace during Muharram

11 minutes ago
 22.139 million travel bags handled by Dubai Custom ..

22.139 million travel bags handled by Dubai Customs in Dubai Airports during H1 ..

16 minutes ago
 General Presidency prepares for majestic transform ..

General Presidency prepares for majestic transformation of Holy Kaaba's cover

11 minutes ago
 DC reviews security arrangements for Muharram-ul-H ..

DC reviews security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

11 minutes ago
Dialogue Between Mercosur, EAEU Can Be Deepened - ..

Dialogue Between Mercosur, EAEU Can Be Deepened - Brazilian Foreign Minister

11 minutes ago
 Yellen, European Economy Commissioner Discuss Need ..

Yellen, European Economy Commissioner Discuss Need to Sustain 'Robust' Support f ..

1 minute ago
 EPAA launches 6th edition of &#039;Together for a ..

EPAA launches 6th edition of &#039;Together for a More Beautiful Summer&#039; Pr ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place Augus ..

UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place August 10th

46 minutes ago
 Russia, Hungary Sign Protocol on Amending Deal on ..

Russia, Hungary Sign Protocol on Amending Deal on Paks-2 NPP Loan

1 minute ago
 Global temperatures soar as US and China renew cli ..

Global temperatures soar as US and China renew climate talks

1 hour ago

More Stories From World