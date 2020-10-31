UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Strikes Four Cities In Nagorno-Karabakh - Local Authorities

Sat 31st October 2020 | 10:09 PM

Azerbaijan Strikes Four Cities in Nagorno-Karabakh - Local Authorities

Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said four cities in the disputed Armenian-majority region were struck by missiles launched from Azerbaijan on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said four cities in the disputed Armenian-majority region were struck by missiles launched from Azerbaijan on Saturday.

"Azerbaijan continued missile attacks on the peaceful cities of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] throughout the day.

It attacked Stepanakert in the morning, Martuni and Martakert at noon and now the enemy's many missile launchers are firing at Shusha," Karabakh's emergencies authority said on Telegram.

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the mountainous region erupted in late September, with the two countries trading blame for the growing death toll. Russia, the United States and France have called for peace. The warring parties agreed to a ceasefire after hours-long talks in Moscow in October but it did not hold.

