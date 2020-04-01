Azerbaijan Suspends Subway Service in Baku Until April 20 Over COVID-19 - Response Center

Azerbaijan will suspend its subway operations in the capital of Baku until April 20 due to the spread of the coronavirus, the country's COVID-19 response center said on Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Azerbaijan will suspend its subway operations in the capital of Baku until April 20 due to the spread of the coronavirus, the country's COVID-19 response center said on Tuesday.

"In order to ensure public safety, subway operation in Baku will be suspended from 10:00 p.

m., [18:00 GMT] on March 31. The restriction will be in force until April 20, 2020," the center said.

So far, the country's health authorities have registered a total of 298 confirmed cases of the disease, including five fatalities.