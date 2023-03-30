UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijan Takes Control Of Strategic Points In Eastern Zangezur

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Azerbaijan takes control of strategic points in Eastern Zangezur

Azerbaijan said on Thursday it has taken control of a "vast border area" and several strategic heights and roads in the Lachin area of the Eastern Zangezur economic region

ISTANBUL , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):Azerbaijan said on Thursday it has taken control of a "vast border area" and several strategic heights and roads in the Lachin area of the Eastern Zangezur economic region.

"In connection with the commissioning of the new Lachin road, several dominant heights, main and auxiliary roads, as well as a vast border area between the villages of Jagazur and Zabukh, Lachin region, were taken under control," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The development comes as tensions grow over Armenian military movements in the region, including the transport of personnel and weapons, which Azerbaijan has denounced as a "gross violation" of trilateral agreements between the two countries and Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Road Azerbaijan Border

Recent Stories

Emirati athletes grab four medals at NAS Fencing C ..

Emirati athletes grab four medals at NAS Fencing Championship

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian C ..

Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care launches ambassador initia ..

12 minutes ago
 US Army Secretary Says 'Heavy Day' for Forces Afte ..

US Army Secretary Says 'Heavy Day' for Forces After Black Hawk Helicopter Crash ..

25 minutes ago
 WSJ Denies Espionage Allegations Against Its Repor ..

WSJ Denies Espionage Allegations Against Its Reporter Arrested in Russia, Seeks ..

25 minutes ago
 Russia's Mishustin Signs Decree Prioritizing Domes ..

Russia's Mishustin Signs Decree Prioritizing Domestic Electronics in Public Proc ..

25 minutes ago
 Top CIS Diplomats to Meet in Samarkand on April 14 ..

Top CIS Diplomats to Meet in Samarkand on April 14 - General Secretary

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.