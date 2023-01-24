Azerbaijan Takes Into Account EU Decision to Send Mission to Armenia - Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan takes into account the decision of the European Union to send an EU civilian mission to Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

EU foreign ministers on Monday approved the establishment of a civilian European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) to help stabilize the border areas, build confidence and normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The mission will carry out routine patrols and submit situation reports, which should strengthen the EU's understanding of the situation on the ground. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan welcomed this decision.

"Azerbaijan takes into account the decision of the Council of the EU to organize an EU civilian mission in Armenia.

We remain firmly convinced that such activities, including the border delimitation process, which should be carried out exclusively on a bilateral basis, should not harm the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Baku hopes that the implementation of the activities of this mission will not undermine mutual trust," the ministry said in a statement.

In 2022, Yerevan and Baku, with the mediation of Russia, the United States and the EU, began discussing a future peace treaty. In October 2022, at a meeting in Luxembourg, EU foreign ministers officially approved the deployment of 40 observers on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The mission's mandate expired on December 19.