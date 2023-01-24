UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijan Takes Into Account EU Decision To Send Mission To Armenia - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 05:37 PM

Azerbaijan Takes Into Account EU Decision to Send Mission to Armenia - Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan takes into account the decision of the European Union to send an EU civilian mission to Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Azerbaijan takes into account the decision of the European Union to send an EU civilian mission to Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

EU foreign ministers on Monday approved the establishment of a civilian European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) to help stabilize the border areas, build confidence and normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The mission will carry out routine patrols and submit situation reports, which should strengthen the EU's understanding of the situation on the ground. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan welcomed this decision.

"Azerbaijan takes into account the decision of the Council of the EU to organize an EU civilian mission in Armenia.

We remain firmly convinced that such activities, including the border delimitation process, which should be carried out exclusively on a bilateral basis, should not harm the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Baku hopes that the implementation of the activities of this mission will not undermine mutual trust," the ministry said in a statement.

In 2022, Yerevan and Baku, with the mediation of Russia, the United States and the EU, began discussing a future peace treaty. In October 2022, at a meeting in Luxembourg, EU foreign ministers officially approved the deployment of 40 observers on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The mission's mandate expired on December 19.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Yerevan Ararat Baku Armenia Luxembourg Azerbaijan United States October December Border

Recent Stories

Joyland all set for ‘theatrical screening’ in ..

Joyland all set for ‘theatrical screening’ in India

13 minutes ago
 DC Dera directs all dept to resolve public grievan ..

DC Dera directs all dept to resolve public grievances

6 minutes ago
 Four drug dealers, illegal arm holders arrested

Four drug dealers, illegal arm holders arrested

6 minutes ago
 Classes of spring session-2023 to start from Jan 2 ..

Classes of spring session-2023 to start from Jan 25

6 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) faculty member ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) faculty member appointed VP of SSSP

6 minutes ago
 Tallinn Cannot Restrict Baltic Sea Navigation by C ..

Tallinn Cannot Restrict Baltic Sea Navigation by Creating Adjacent Zone - Russia ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.