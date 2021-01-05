Azerbaijan to Build International Airport in Nagorno-Karabakh - President

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced Tuesday that an international airport would be built in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which his country fought over with neighbor Armenia for six weeks in fall

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced Tuesday that an international airport would be built in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which his country fought over with neighbor Armenia for six weeks in fall.

"At my order, an international airport will be built in Fuzuli," Aliyev said during a video conference.

Its exact location has not been picked yet, Aliyev added, but the runways are expected to become operational by the end of the year. The airfield will serve both Fuzuli and Karabakh's second-largest city Shushi.

Armenia and Azerbaijan clashed over the disputed region in late September. Under a Russia-brokered truce, Azerbaijan was allowed to keep Shushi and other territories that it captured during the conflict.