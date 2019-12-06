UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan To Hold Snap Parliamentary Polls In February

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ):Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday signed a decree to dissolve parliament and hold an early parliamentary election on February 9.

The move followed Monday's surprise vote by parliament, which is dominated by Aliyev's party, to dissolve the legislature and call snap polls.

Parliamentary elections had been scheduled for November 2020.

With most powers concentrated in the presidency, parliament has a limited role in the Caspian nation's political system.

In October, after then prime minister Novruz Mammadov tendered his resignation in a surprise move, Aliyev appointed Ali Asadov, a technocrat and close ally, to replace him.

The ruling Yeni Azerbaijan party's executive secretary Ali Ahmedov has said an overhaul of parliament's composition was needed to carry out Aliyev's reform programme.

The president has ruled Azerbaijan with an iron fist since he was first elected in 2003 after the death of his father, Azerbaijan's Soviet-era Communist leader and former KGB general Heydar Aliyev.

