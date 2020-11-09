UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan To Stop Karabakh Conflict If Armenian Leader Orders Troops To Withdraw - Aliyev

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:53 PM



Azerbaijan does not want the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to continue and will stop combat activities if Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan guarantees that the Armenian troops will be withdrawn from the regions of Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday in an interview with UK media

"If Pashinyan, him personally, not his foreign minister, him personally, says Armenia withdraws its troops from Aghdam, from Kalbajar, from Lachin, the three remaining regions which they have to liberate and give us a timetable, we will stop immediately. We don't want to continue this war," Aliyev said, as quoted by the official Azertac news agency.

"If Pashinyan, him personally, not his foreign minister, him personally, says Armenia withdraws its troops from Aghdam, from Kalbajar, from Lachin, the three remaining regions which they have to liberate and give us a timetable, we will stop immediately. We don't want to continue this war," Aliyev said, as quoted by the official Azertac news agency.

The long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which dates back to 1988, escalated afresh on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of starting the military action. Reports indicate that civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh are bearing the brunt of artillery shelling.

Armenia has declared martial law and called for a general mobilization, while Azerbaijan has also announced partial mobilization and partial martial law. The parties have since agreed to three humanitarian ceasefires, but hostilities have continued nonetheless.

