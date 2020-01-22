UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan To Support OPEC+ Extension If Decision Is Made By Deal Participants - Aliyev

Wed 22nd January 2020

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Azerbaijan will support the extension of the OPEC+ agreement if such a decision is made by the deal participants, President Ilham Aliyev told Sputnik on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Asked whether Azerbaijan will take part in the extension if the decision is made on that, Aliyev said: "Yes, certainly."

He said the Azerbaijani delegation planned to attend the OPEC+ meeting in March.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan was ready to support an even bigger reduction of oil output in the framework of the OPEC+ deal.

