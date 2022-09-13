UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijan Took Actions To Advance Positions On Border - Armenian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 06:40 AM

Azerbaijan Took Actions to Advance Positions on Border - Armenian Defense Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said Azerbaijani units at some sections of the border took actions to advance their positions.

"The enemy continues to use artillery, mortars, drones and large-caliber small arms. Attacks are being made on both military facilities and civilian infrastructure facilities. In some areas, Azerbaijani units have taken actions to advance positions. Positional battles continue. The Armenian Armed Forces give a proportionate response and carry out their combat tasks in full," Torosyan said.

Earlier, Yerevan said the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia late on Monday using artillery and drones. The Armenian Defense Ministry said there were killed and wounded on the Armenian side. Baku said the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also reported losses in its ranks.

