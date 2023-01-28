Azerbaijan Transfers Body of Armenian Solider Killed in Fall 2022 to Armenia - Yerevan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Baku handed over to Yerevan on Friday the body of an Armenian soldier killed during the border clashes between the two nations in the village of Nerkin Hand in September 2022, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Baku handed over to Yerevan on Friday the body of an Armenian soldier killed during the border clashes between the two nations in the village of Nerkin Hand in September 2022, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said.

"Today, Azerbaijan handed over to Armenia a body of a soldier who died from September 13-14 near the village of Nerkin Hand," the spokesman wrote on social media.

In the night from September 12-13, 2022, the world saw new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku in an area unrelated to Nagorno-Karabakh � the most serious escalation since the 2020 events. Baku and Yerevan accused each other of shelling and reported losses in their ranks. Both countries agreed to a ceasefire by morning of September 13, which failed overnight.

Another ceasefire went into effect on September 14, but the situation between the two countries remained tense.

The situation exacerbated in December, when the Lachin corridor, the only road that links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh enclave but runs through the Azerbaijani district, was blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis described by Baku as environmental activists. According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the corridor's blockade violates the ceasefire declaration brokered by Russia between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020. The document delegated control of the Lachin corridor to Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh. In late December, Pashinyan alleged that the peacekeepers did not fulfill their obligations regarding control over the corridor