UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijan Transfers Body Of Armenian Solider Killed In Fall 2022 To Armenia - Yerevan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Azerbaijan Transfers Body of Armenian Solider Killed in Fall 2022 to Armenia - Yerevan

Baku handed over to Yerevan on Friday the body of an Armenian soldier killed during the border clashes between the two nations in the village of Nerkin Hand in September 2022, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Baku handed over to Yerevan on Friday the body of an Armenian soldier killed during the border clashes between the two nations in the village of Nerkin Hand in September 2022, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said.

"Today, Azerbaijan handed over to Armenia a body of a soldier who died from September 13-14 near the village of Nerkin Hand," the spokesman wrote on social media.

In the night from September 12-13, 2022, the world saw new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku in an area unrelated to Nagorno-Karabakh � the most serious escalation since the 2020 events. Baku and Yerevan accused each other of shelling and reported losses in their ranks. Both countries agreed to a ceasefire by morning of September 13, which failed overnight.

Another ceasefire went into effect on September 14, but the situation between the two countries remained tense.

The situation exacerbated in December, when the Lachin corridor, the only road that links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh enclave but runs through the Azerbaijani district, was blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis described by Baku as environmental activists. According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the corridor's blockade violates the ceasefire declaration brokered by Russia between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020. The document delegated control of the Lachin corridor to Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh. In late December, Pashinyan alleged that the peacekeepers did not fulfill their obligations regarding control over the corridor

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Social Media Road Died Yerevan Baku Armenia Azerbaijan September December Border 2020 From

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned by Escal ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned by Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli C ..

14 minutes ago
 Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wed ..

Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wedding destinations

1 hour ago
 Global stocks end week mostly higher ahead of cent ..

Global stocks end week mostly higher ahead of central bank meetings

14 minutes ago
 Formers to get Kisan card for subsidized seeds and ..

Formers to get Kisan card for subsidized seeds and hybrid spray: Muhammad Tariq

14 minutes ago
 At Ukraine front, embattled Bakhmut residents desp ..

At Ukraine front, embattled Bakhmut residents desperate for water

14 minutes ago
 Retired NATO general set to win Czech presidential ..

Retired NATO general set to win Czech presidential vote

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.