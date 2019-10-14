Azerbaijan, Turkey Foreign Ministers Discuss Middle East at Turkic Council Meeting

The Azerbaijani and Turkish foreign ministers, Elmar Memmedyarov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed the situation in the Middle East on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS), the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry stated Monday

The ministerial meeting of the Turkic Council, which was established in 2009 and unites Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey, is taking place amid growing tensions in northeastern Syria.

"Extensive discussions on recent processes in the Middle East were held and the importance of policies pursued by both countries to ensure their own security was emphasized," the statement said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced October 9 the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria against the IS (banned in Russia) terrorists and Kurdish militias. Turkey aims at neutralizing terrorists and creating a buffer zone at its border with Syria. The Turkish offensive has already been condemned by the international community, with Syria calling it a violation of its territorial integrity.