Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting to Take Place in Baku on Tuesday

The next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey high-level military dialogue will take place in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Tuesday, November 5, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Monday
"The 12th meeting Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue will start its work on November 5, in Baku.
During the meeting the delegations, [participating] in working groups, will review the current state of bilateral military connections and discuss major directions of activity to solve future objectives," the ministry said.
The meeting will be co-chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Kerim Veliev and Turkish Deputy Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Metin Gurak. The consultations will last until November 7.