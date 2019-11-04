UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting To Take Place In Baku On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting to Take Place in Baku on Tuesday

The next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey high-level military dialogue will take place in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Tuesday, November 5, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey high-level military dialogue will take place in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Tuesday, November 5, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"The 12th meeting Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue will start its work on November 5, in Baku.

During the meeting the delegations, [participating] in working groups, will review the current state of bilateral military connections and discuss major directions of activity to solve future objectives," the ministry said.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Kerim Veliev and Turkish Deputy Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Metin Gurak. The consultations will last until November 7.

