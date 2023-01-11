Azerbaijan, US Discuss Situation Around Blocked Lachin Corridor - Baku

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a phone conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, to discuss the situation in the Lachin corridor that links the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

On Tuesday, Donfried also held talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, with the latter expressing concern over a deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region caused by Azerbaijan's blockage of the corridor.

"A phone call has been held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried. During the conversation, Bayramov noted that statements that Armenians were under a 'blockade' and a 'humanitarian disaster' allegedly as a result of Azerbaijan's blocking the Lachin road are completely unfounded," the statement read.

According to the Azerbaijani ministry, Bayramov also reaffirmed his country's commitment to the dialogue and peace efforts in the region.

Since December 12, the sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, which runs de jure through the Lachin district of Azerbaijan, has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan, described by state media as environmental activists protesting against Armenia's illegal mining in the area.

The US State Department has been calling on Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin corridor. Baku calls what is happening a protest action by civil activists and environmentalists against "illegal activities of the Armenian side." Yerevan, in turn, called the move a provocation by Baku meant to cause a humanitarian crisis in the region.