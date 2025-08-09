Open Menu

Azerbaijan, US Strengthen Ties, Advance Peace Process With Armenia

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 11:46 PM

Azerbaijan, US strengthen ties, advance peace process with Armenia

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev paid a significant visit to the United States on August 7-8, 2025, marking a crucial step in strengthening the country's strategic partnership with the US

BAKU (AZERBAIJAN), (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev paid a significant visit to the United States on August 7-8, 2025, marking a crucial step in strengthening the country's strategic partnership with the US.

During the visit, President Aliyev and his US counterpart Donald Trump signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Strategic Working Group aimed at developing a Charter on Strategic Partnership between the two nations, according to Azerbaijan Foreign Office statement.

The MoU elevates Azerbaijan-US relations to a strategic partnership level, focusing on areas like regional connectivity, economic investment, defense, security, and counter-terrorism.

A trilateral summit involving Azerbaijan, the US, and Armenia led to the signing of a Joint Declaration, reaffirming Azerbaijan's peace agenda and paving the way for further normalization.

This initiative aims to establish unimpeded connectivity between Azerbaijan's mainland and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic via Armenian territory, promoting regional cooperation and economic growth.

The agreements reached during President Aliyev's visit carry historic significance, marking a new era in Azerbaijan-US relations and the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process. The US-led initiative is expected to foster greater regional cooperation, trade, and economic development.

To solidify the peace agreement, Armenia is expected to amend its Constitution to eliminate territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

The joint appeal to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office regarding the closure of the Minsk Process and its related structures is another significant step towards peace and normalization.

