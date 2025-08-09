Azerbaijan, US Strengthen Ties, Advance Peace Process With Armenia
Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 11:46 PM
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev paid a significant visit to the United States on August 7-8, 2025, marking a crucial step in strengthening the country's strategic partnership with the US
BAKU (AZERBAIJAN), (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev paid a significant visit to the United States on August 7-8, 2025, marking a crucial step in strengthening the country's strategic partnership with the US.
During the visit, President Aliyev and his US counterpart Donald Trump signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Strategic Working Group aimed at developing a Charter on Strategic Partnership between the two nations, according to Azerbaijan Foreign Office statement.
The MoU elevates Azerbaijan-US relations to a strategic partnership level, focusing on areas like regional connectivity, economic investment, defense, security, and counter-terrorism.
A trilateral summit involving Azerbaijan, the US, and Armenia led to the signing of a Joint Declaration, reaffirming Azerbaijan's peace agenda and paving the way for further normalization.
This initiative aims to establish unimpeded connectivity between Azerbaijan's mainland and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic via Armenian territory, promoting regional cooperation and economic growth.
The agreements reached during President Aliyev's visit carry historic significance, marking a new era in Azerbaijan-US relations and the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process. The US-led initiative is expected to foster greater regional cooperation, trade, and economic development.
To solidify the peace agreement, Armenia is expected to amend its Constitution to eliminate territorial claims against Azerbaijan.
The joint appeal to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office regarding the closure of the Minsk Process and its related structures is another significant step towards peace and normalization.
Recent Stories
Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..
SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..
Japanese delegation explores investment in KP
First phase of Hajj application process concludes with over 71,000 submissions
Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year
Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain
Azerbaijan, US strengthen ties, advance peace process with Armenia
UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..
WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025
Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..
PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar
Pakistan welcomes signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
More Stories From World
-
Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain3 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan, US strengthen ties, advance peace process with Armenia32 seconds ago
-
Chinese defense ministry responds to Pakistan inducting Chinese-made Z-10ME attack helicopter9 hours ago
-
Voicing concern, UN chief warns of 'dangerous escalation’ Israel’s Gaza military takeover would ..24 hours ago
-
Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 20251 day ago
-
Iranian president's visit to Pakistan, important, successful1 day ago
-
World’s largest Quranic contest set to begin in Makkah with record global participation1 day ago
-
Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 20251 day ago
-
Urumqi resumes fresh seafood imports from Pakistan after two-year pause1 day ago
-
Foreign online influencers, exchange students visit Beijing Municipal Administrative Center1 day ago
-
Israel’s Gaza takeover plan ‘must be immediately halted,’ says UN rights chief1 day ago
-
Pakistan pushes for addressing root causes of terrorism across Africa's Sahel while fighting the men ..1 day ago