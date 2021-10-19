MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) On Tuesday, with the mediation of Russia, the Azerbaijani authorities released five Armenian prisoners who were then taken to Yerevan on a Russian Aerospace Forces plane, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

