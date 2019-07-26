Azerbaijani Air Force Suspends Training Flights After MiG-29 Crash - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The Azerbaijani Air and Air Defence Force has suspended training flights after the crash of its MiG-29 fighter, the country's Defense Ministry told Sputnik.

The fighter went off radars during a training flight on Wednesday. It is believed to have fallen into the Caspian Sea.

An operation to find and rescue the pilot is underway, while the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office has already launched criminal probe into the matter.

"On the instruction of the Defense Ministry's leadership, training flights of all the aircraft of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been suspended ... until the reasons behind the crash of the Azerbaijani Air and Air Defence Force's MiG-29 are established. Meanwhile, combat duty is being performed as scheduled," the Defense Ministry told Sputnik.