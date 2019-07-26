UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Air Force Suspends Training Flights After MiG-29 Crash - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:33 AM

Azerbaijani Air Force Suspends Training Flights After MiG-29 Crash - Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani Air and Air Defence Force has suspended training flights after the crash of its MiG-29 fighter, the country's Defense Ministry told Sputnik

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The Azerbaijani Air and Air Defence Force has suspended training flights after the crash of its MiG-29 fighter, the country's Defense Ministry told Sputnik.

The fighter went off radars during a training flight on Wednesday. It is believed to have fallen into the Caspian Sea.

An operation to find and rescue the pilot is underway, while the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office has already launched criminal probe into the matter.

"On the instruction of the Defense Ministry's leadership, training flights of all the aircraft of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been suspended ... until the reasons behind the crash of the Azerbaijani Air and Air Defence Force's MiG-29 are established. Meanwhile, combat duty is being performed as scheduled," the Defense Ministry told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Criminals All

Recent Stories

China Successfully Launches 3 Yaogan-30 Satellites ..

5 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking 26 July ..

5 minutes ago

US State Secretary Calls Saudi Arabia Partner in P ..

35 minutes ago

Dyson buying second Singapore luxury property: rep ..

35 minutes ago

France's Macron invites British PM Johnson to visi ..

45 minutes ago

SBU Officers Were Not Rude Toward Crew of Detained ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.