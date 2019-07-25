UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Air Force's MiG-29 Fighter Crashes, Falls Into Caspian Sea - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:47 AM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Azerbaijani Air and Air Defence Force's MiG-29 fighter went off the radar during a training flight on Wednesday and is believed to have fallen into the Caspian Sea, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"On July 24, at around 10 p.m.

[18:00 GMT], the Azerbaijani Air and Air Defence Force's MiG-29 aircraft unexpectedly went off the radar during a training flight. According to the preliminary account, the aircraft crashed and fell into the Caspian Sea," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, adding that urgent measures were being implemented to find and rescue the pilot.

