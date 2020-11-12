Azerbaijani Ambassador Says Compensation for Downed Russian Plane Yet to Be Calculated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The compensation that Baku will pay to Russia for downing its plane is yet to be calculated, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said on Thursday.

Earlier in November, a Russian Mi-24 helicopter was downed in the Armenian airspace, at a distance from the Karabakh conflict zone.

Two crew members were killed, one was injured. Baku admitted accidentally hitting the helicopter, apologized and offered a compensation.

"The Azerbaijani side is ready for any compensation it will have to pay to families, the government or the military agency," Bulbuloglu said at a press conference.