Azerbaijani Ambassador Says Mechanism For Refugees Return To Karabakh Yet To Be Created

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:47 PM

Azerbaijani Ambassador Says Mechanism for Refugees Return to Karabakh Yet to Be Created

There is no mechanism on the return of refugees to the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh yet, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) There is no mechanism on the return of refugees to the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh yet, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a joint declaration that put an end to the six-week conflict in the disputed region. The agreement envisages, among other things, the deployment of Russian peacekeepers along the contact line to ensure stability in the region, stop the flow of refugees, and facilitate their return to their places of residence with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the relevant UN agencies.

"There is no mechanism yet. I want to repeat once again that only two days have passed. So it takes more time to arrange all this, to make lists, establish some kind of administrative bodies, commissions, contacts with the UN," Bulbuloglu said at a press conference.

Since a fresh escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in late September, over 90,000 people who once lived in the region have become refugees.

