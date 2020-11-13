Azerbaijani Ambassador To Russia Believes Karabakh Conflict Can Be Considered Settled
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:13 AM
Azerbaijan believes that the Karabakh conflict can be considered settled, the country's ambassador to Russia, Polad Bulbuloglu, said on Thursday
"I think so," Bulbuloglu said at a press conference, when asked a relevant question.
"However, it will take time, much effort will be needed. We should not lie to ourselves that everything will be settled in just a month or two. This will be a long process, it may be painful to some extent, but there is only one way, there is no other way. This is a path toward peace, well-being and prosperity," the ambassador added.