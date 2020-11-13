UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Ambassador To Russia Believes Karabakh Conflict Can Be Considered Settled

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:13 AM

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Believes Karabakh Conflict Can Be Considered Settled

Azerbaijan believes that the Karabakh conflict can be considered settled, the country's ambassador to Russia, Polad Bulbuloglu, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Azerbaijan believes that the Karabakh conflict can be considered settled, the country's ambassador to Russia, Polad Bulbuloglu, said on Thursday.

"I think so," Bulbuloglu said at a press conference, when asked a relevant question.

"However, it will take time, much effort will be needed. We should not lie to ourselves that everything will be settled in just a month or two. This will be a long process, it may be painful to some extent, but there is only one way, there is no other way. This is a path toward peace, well-being and prosperity," the ambassador added.

Related Topics

Russia Azerbaijan May

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

30 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

6 minutes ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

6 minutes ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

6 minutes ago

Police nab a gutka seller

31 minutes ago

European Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Secon ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.