Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Believes Karabakh Conflict Can Be Considered Settled

Azerbaijan believes that the Karabakh conflict can be considered settled, the country's ambassador to Russia, Polad Bulbuloglu, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Azerbaijan believes that the Karabakh conflict can be considered settled, the country's ambassador to Russia, Polad Bulbuloglu, said on Thursday.

"I think so," Bulbuloglu said at a press conference, when asked a relevant question.

"However, it will take time, much effort will be needed. We should not lie to ourselves that everything will be settled in just a month or two. This will be a long process, it may be painful to some extent, but there is only one way, there is no other way. This is a path toward peace, well-being and prosperity," the ambassador added.