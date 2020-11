Azerbaijani Armed Forces Take Control Of Almost 50 Settlements in Karabakh - Aliyev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that almost 50 more settlements in Khojavend, Khojaly, Fizuli, Zengilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Lachin ditricts have been taken under control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces

"Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have liberated from occupation Mets Taglar, Salaketin, Zogalbulag, Aragul, Tagavard, Boyuk Tagavard, Zerdanashen and Sheher villages of Khojavend, Shushakend, Mukhtar and Dashalti villages of Khojaly, Ashagi Guzdek, Govshalti, Mirzejamalli, Shekerjik, Merdinli, Shikhli, Garamemmedli, Dovletyarli, Hajili, Huseynbeyli and Sarajig villages of Fuzuli, Sobu, Garagoz, Isgenderbeyli villages, Bartaz settlement, Bartaz strategic elevation (2300m), Sigirt elevation (1370m), Shukurataz elevation (2000m) and additional 5 nameless strategic elevations in Zengilan, Galajig, Mollahesenli, Esgerkhanli, Yukhari Nusus, Ashig Melikli, Niftalilar, Gerer, Chelebiler villages of Jabrayil, Garamanli, Khendek, Hemzeli, Mahrizli, Hal, Balligaya, Ulashli, Tinli, Khojahan, Boyuneger, Garagoyunlu and Chereli villages of Gubadli, Gulebird, Sefiyan and Turkler villages of Lachin. Long live Azerbaijan's Armed Forces! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!," Aliyev said on Twitter