Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Bratislava December 4 - Baku

(@FahadShabbir)

The Azerbaijani foreign minister and his Armenian counterpart will discuss the peace process for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council in Bratislava later in the week, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said on Monday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The Azerbaijani foreign minister and his Armenian counterpart will discuss the peace process for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council in Bratislava later in the week, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said on Monday.

"A meeting between the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and the Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs is expected to be held on December 4, in Bratislava on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial meeting," the press service said.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh began in February 1988 when the overwhelmingly Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh autonomy proclaimed independence from the Soviet Azerbaijani Republic in 1991. Azerbaijan, in retaliation, launched an offensive and lost control over the breakaway territory.

The OSCE Minsk group has been mediating peace talks in Nagorno-Karabakh since 1992. While not an official party to the negotiations, the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic participates through the representation of Armenia. In 1994, a ceasefire agreement was reached, but occasional shelling and clashes on the border have occurred.