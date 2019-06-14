Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers to Meet in Washington on June 20 - Ministry

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Washington on June 20 to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Leyla Abdullayeva, the spokeswoman for the Azerbaijani foreign ministry, said on Friday

"The next meeting of [Azerbaijani] FM [Foreign Minister] Elmar Mammadyarov & [Armenian] FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will be held in #Washington on 20 June with the mediation of the @OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," Abdullayeva wrote on her Twitter page.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed the information on its website, saying in a statement that due to "Azerbaijan's continuous deplorable violations of ceasefire and provocative actions" the atmosphere before the meeting was highly unfavorable.

Armenian-Azerbaijani relations have remained strained since 1991, when Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked region in Azerbaijan with a predominantly Armenian population, proclaimed its independence, which led to a military conflict that resulted in Azerbaijan losing control over the region in 1994. Since then, the situation there has been erratic and accompanied by occasional violence.

Developments in the region are monitored by the OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by France, Russia and the United States, within the framework of which negotiations on peace have been conducted since 1992.