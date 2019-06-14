UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers To Meet In Washington On June 20 - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:46 PM

Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers to Meet in Washington on June 20 - Ministry

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Washington on June 20 to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Leyla Abdullayeva, the spokeswoman for the Azerbaijani foreign ministry, said on Friday

BAKU/YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Washington on June 20 to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Leyla Abdullayeva, the spokeswoman for the Azerbaijani foreign ministry, said on Friday.

"The next meeting of [Azerbaijani] FM [Foreign Minister] Elmar Mammadyarov & [Armenian] FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will be held in #Washington on 20 June with the mediation of the @OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," Abdullayeva wrote on her Twitter page.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed the information on its website, saying in a statement that due to "Azerbaijan's continuous deplorable violations of ceasefire and provocative actions" the atmosphere before the meeting was highly unfavorable.

Armenian-Azerbaijani relations have remained strained since 1991, when Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked region in Azerbaijan with a predominantly Armenian population, proclaimed its independence, which led to a military conflict that resulted in Azerbaijan losing control over the region in 1994. Since then, the situation there has been erratic and accompanied by occasional violence.

Developments in the region are monitored by the OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by France, Russia and the United States, within the framework of which negotiations on peace have been conducted since 1992.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Twitter France Minsk Armenia Independence Azerbaijan United States June

Recent Stories

UVAS holds National Training Workshop on “Produc ..

6 minutes ago

Huawei Climbs in BrandZ Rankings of the World’s ..

9 minutes ago

Punjab govt allocates Rs 279b for health sector

6 minutes ago

4-year old baby dies of polio in Depalpur

6 minutes ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts to organize ..

6 minutes ago

Woodgate handed Middlesbrough manager's job

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.