Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers to Meet in Early 2020 to Discuss Karabakh - Baku

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to hold a meeting on the Karabakh conflict settlement early next year, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, met on the sidelines of a ministerial council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Bratislava on Wednesday.

"The discussions lasted more than three and a half hours. The current state and prospects of a peaceful settlement were discussed. The ministers agreed to hold a meeting early next year to continue negotiations," the ministry said.

Nagorno-Karabakh, a region with mostly Armenian population proclaimed its independence from Azerbaijan in 1991, which led to a military conflict. Despite a 1994 ceasefire, the situation in the region has remained tense.