UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani, Armenian Top Diplomats To Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:51 AM

Azerbaijani, Armenian Top Diplomats to Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict on Tuesday

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet by video on Tuesday to discuss peace progress in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Azerbaijani ministry has said

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet by video on Tuesday to discuss peace progress in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Azerbaijani ministry has said.

The meeting will follow Monday's video conference of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with the OSCE Minsk Group that is mediating the crisis.

"The sides agreed to hold a video-conference of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on April 21, 2020," the statement read.

The Azerbaijani diplomat and the OSCE group's co-chairs from Russia, France and the United States agreed that the coronavirus pandemic should not be an obstacle to ending the decades-old row over the Armenian-majority region, claimed by Azerbaijan.

Related Topics

Russia France Minsk Armenia Progress Azerbaijan United States April 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,122 new cases of coronavi ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Startup Hub delivers hands-on training for e ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment processe ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia repatriates Emiratis from India

1 hour ago

Foreign diplomats receive briefing on COVID-19 sit ..

4 minutes ago

US Charges Industrial Bank of Korea With Launderin ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.