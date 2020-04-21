Azerbaijani, Armenian Top Diplomats to Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict on Tuesday

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet by video on Tuesday to discuss peace progress in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Azerbaijani ministry has said

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet by video on Tuesday to discuss peace progress in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Azerbaijani ministry has said.

The meeting will follow Monday's video conference of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with the OSCE Minsk Group that is mediating the crisis.

"The sides agreed to hold a video-conference of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on April 21, 2020," the statement read.

The Azerbaijani diplomat and the OSCE group's co-chairs from Russia, France and the United States agreed that the coronavirus pandemic should not be an obstacle to ending the decades-old row over the Armenian-majority region, claimed by Azerbaijan.