BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani armed forces have "liberated" the town of Jabrayil, which is located on the contact line with the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday.

"Today, the Azerbaijani army has liberated the town of Jabrayil and a number of villages," Aliyev wrote on Twitter.