Azerbaijani Army Lost Over 3,000 Servicemen In Nagorno-Karabakh - Artsakh Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 07:00 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) The Azerbaijani army has lost more than 3,000 servicemen since the eruption of hostilities in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh, the press secretary of the president of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh said on Saturday.

"The intelligence data show that the Azerbaijani losses had already exceeded 3,000 servicemen. Most bodies remain in the neutral zone, and nothing is being done for their transportation," Vagram Pogosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

