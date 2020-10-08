UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Army Says Not Targeting Historical, Cultural, Religious Buildings

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

Azerbaijani Army Says Not Targeting Historical, Cultural, Religious Buildings

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said after the destruction of a church in the city of Shusha in Karabakh that the Azerbaijani armed forces were not targeting historical, cultural and religious buildings.

"The information about the damage to the church in Shusha has nothing to do with the military actions of the Azerbaijani army. Unlike the armed forces of Armenia, which, during the shelling of Ganja on October 4, damaged civilian objects, residential buildings, as well as the Imamzadeh complex, which is a religious architectural monument, the Azerbaijani army does not target historical, cultural, especially religious buildings and monuments," the ministry said.

