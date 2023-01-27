Azerbaijani Army Taking Military Course With Participation of UK Experts - Baku

Azerbaijani servicemen are taking part in a training course on explosives and protection with the participation of UK military experts, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Azerbaijani servicemen are taking part in a training course on explosives and protection with the participation of UK military experts, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Friday.

"In accordance with the cooperation plan between the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, specialists of the İnternational School of Security and Explosives Education are conducting a training course in Azerbaijan on 'Information about the dangers of explosion'," a statement read.

The course is aimed at familiarizing participants with remnants of explosive ammunition, the rules for handling them, designation of the mined area and evacuation of wounded from such territories, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry added.

The military course includes practice training and is being conducted at a special training facility of the Azerbaijani army. It will last until February 4, the statement read.