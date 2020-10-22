UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Artillery Shells Martuni, Surrounding Villages - Nagorno-Karabakh

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:20 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Azerbaijani military conducted artillery strikes on the Martuni town and surrounding villages in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday night, the official information center of the unrecognized republic said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry confirmed that clashes in the region are ongoing.

"On the night of October 21-22, the situation in the settlements [in Nagorno-Karabakh] was relatively calm. At the moment, the enemy is using artillery against Martuni and surrounding villages. There is no information about the victims and the damage yet," the center wrote in its Telegram channel.

The authorities of the self-proclaimed republic also reported that fighting is ongoing in all directions of line of contact at the moment. According to Nagorno-Karabakh, the military managed to successfully halt the advance of Azerbaijani sabotage groups into the unrecognized republic's territory.

Armed hostilities between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27. The parties have since agreed to two humanitarian ceasefires, however, both were broken mere hours after entering into force. The warring sides have continued to accuse each other of provocations and attacks on civilian settlements.

