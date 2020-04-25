Azerbaijani COVID-19 Response Center Not Ruling Out Second Wave After Lockdown Lifted

Azerbaijan could potentially face the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak after lifting preventive measures, Ramin Bayramli, the spokesman of the country's coronavirus response center, said on Friday during a briefing

Earlier in the day, the response center said that Azerbaijan would start gradually easing the lockdown starting from Monday.

"Austria, Germany and several other countries have decided to abandon the strict self-isolation regime. It is necessary to gradually exit from the special quarantine regime, but the process should be controlled. In this regard, we urge everyone to [show] national solidarity. With the end of the quarantine regime, the second wave of infection might start," Bayramli said.

Azerbaijan has so far confirmed 1,592 COVID-19 cases and 21 coronavirus-related deaths. Over the past day, the republic registered 44 new cases.