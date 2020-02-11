Azerbaijani Defense Minister to Attend NATO Meeting on Afghanistan in Brussels - Baku

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov will attend the upcoming meeting between NATO defense ministers participating in the alliance's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

"On February 12, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will leave for Brussels to attend the meeting to be held at NATO headquarters at the level of defense ministers of the nations contributing to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan," the statement said.

According to the statement, during the meeting slated for Thursday, the participants will hold discussions on the security and political situation in Afghanistan.

NATO's Resolute Support Mission, launched in 2015, is aimed at providing training and assistance to the Afghan security forces, which continue to fight rebel and terrorist groups operating in the country.

Around 17,000 military personnel from 39 NATO member states and partner countries are currently stationed in Afghanistan as part of the mission.