Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Accuses Armenia of Initiating Fresh Escalation at Border

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday that the Armenian military tried to escalate tensions at the border by attacking a settlement in the Tovuz region

BAKU/YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday that the Armenian military tried to escalate tensions at the border by attacking a settlement in the Tovuz region.

"The units of the armed forces of Armenia once again try to escalate the situation at the front. On September 13 in the evening, the units of the armed forces of Armenia subjected to fire the Alibeyli village of the Tovuz region. As a result of urgent retaliation actions undertaken by the units of the Azerbaijan Army, the enemy was suppressed, there were no losses," the ministry said in a statement.

The Armenian Defense Ministry pushed back against the claims by the Azerbaijani side.

"The opponent is attempting to conduct new engineering and fortification works, which naturally do not help lower risks in that border area.

The Armenian armed forces prevent such activities and adopt appropriate measures to prevent further escalation of the situation. The Armenian armed forces did not fire in the direction of any village," ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan told Sputnik.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy that proclaimed independence from what was then the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic. In July, an armed confrontation broke out on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, near the Movses village along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and Azerbaijan's Tovuz province, far from where the two sides usually exchange hostilities in the disputed territory.