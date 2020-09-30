UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Accuses Armenia Of Using Tochka Missile In Karabakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:14 PM

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Accuses Armenia of Using Tochka Missile in Karabakh

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the Armenian armed forces had used tactical ballistic missile Tochka during the confrontation at the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the Armenian armed forces had used tactical ballistic missile Tochka during the confrontation at the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"A while ago, Armenian armed forces used tactical missile system Tochka-U. The weapons of the enemy were of little use and low quality so three of the launched missile failed to detonate," a representative f the ministry told Sputnik.

More Stories From World

