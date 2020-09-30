Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Accuses Armenia of Using Tochka Missile in Karabakh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the Armenian armed forces had used tactical ballistic missile Tochka during the confrontation at the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"A while ago, Armenian armed forces used tactical missile system Tochka-U. The weapons of the enemy were of little use and low quality so three of the launched missile failed to detonate," a representative f the ministry told Sputnik.