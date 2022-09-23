UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Claims Armenia Shelled Positions In 3 Border Regions

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 11:50 AM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Armenia has shelled Azerbaijani positions in three border regions, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said on Friday.

"From the evening of September 22 until the morning of September 23, Armenian armed forces units on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlements of (three border regions) .

.. The Azerbaijani army units took adequate response measures," the ministry said in a statement.

