Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Dismisses Reports About Foreign Military Presence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:15 PM

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Wednesday told Sputnik that reports about foreign military presence within its borders did not correspond to reality, saying there are no foreign bases or armed groups in the country

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Wednesday told Sputnik that reports about foreign military presence within its borders did not correspond to reality, saying there are no foreign bases or armed groups in the country.

On Tuesday, Russia's Nezavisimaya Gazeta newspaper published an article claiming a Turkish military base had been set up in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, equipped with combat planes, and approximately 500 Syrian militants, mostly Turkomans, had been transported in Azerbaijan amid its border conflict with neighboring Armenia.

"The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan officially declares that there are no military bases of foreign states or any other illegal armed groups," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry described the claims as obvious disinformation.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been waging war over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy that proclaimed independence from what was then the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic. In July, an armed confrontation broke out on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, near the Movses village along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and Azerbaijan's Tovuz province, far from where the two sides usually exchange hostilities in the disputed territory.

