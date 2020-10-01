UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Refutes Claims About Helicopter Downed In Karabakh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:55 PM

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refuted on Thursday claims that an Azerbaijani combat helicopter was downed in Nagorno-Karabakh and fell on the Iranian territory

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refuted on Thursday claims that an Azerbaijani combat helicopter was downed in Nagorno-Karabakh and fell on the Iranian territory.

This came as a comment to a report by the Defense Ministry of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, three Azerbaijani helicopters were downed since the beginning of Thursday.

"This is not true. All of our aircraft are in full order and maintain combat readiness," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's spokesman, Vagif Dargyahly, told Sputnik.

