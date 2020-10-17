Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Refutes Reports About 2 Its Drones Downed In Armenia
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 04:00 AM
BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has refuted the Armenian Defense Ministry's statement about two Azerbaijani drones downed in the Armenian national airspace.
"The Armenian party has disseminated false information about two unmanned aerial vehicles allegedly downed over Armenia. This news is unfounded," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.