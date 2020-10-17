UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Refutes Reports About 2 Its Drones Downed In Armenia

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 04:00 AM

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Refutes Reports About 2 Its Drones Downed in Armenia

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has refuted the Armenian Defense Ministry's statement about two Azerbaijani drones downed in the Armenian national airspace.

"The Armenian party has disseminated false information about two unmanned aerial vehicles allegedly downed over Armenia. This news is unfounded," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Related Topics

Vehicles Armenia

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

4 hours ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

4 hours ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

4 hours ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

4 hours ago

Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city ..

4 hours ago

Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.