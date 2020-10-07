Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Reports Fierce Battles Along Contact Line in Karabakh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that fierce fighting continued along the entire contact line in Karabakh and also reported multiple losses of the rival troops.

"On the night into October 7, fighting continued along the front line. Our troops conducted combat operations in various sections of the front line, in order to consolidate the success achieved over the past days. Artillery strikes by both sides were recorded. As a result of the artillery strikes that we inflicted on the enemy yesterday, an observation post was made inoperative near the defense area of the 5th regiment.

There are many killed and injured people," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijani forces also made inoperative one tank and three cannons of the enemy, the ministry went on to say.

According to the Azerbaijani military, personnel of the "enemy units" withdraws from operational sites due to "food shortage" and "grave problems with ammunition and fuel."