Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Reports Fierce Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Friday that intense clashes were ongoing in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the country's army had taken control of some strategic locations along the contact line.

"Starting the night of October 2 and in the early morning, fierce fighting continues, military operations are ongoing. The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken control of some strategic heights in the Aghdara area, around Mataghis," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.