Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says 2,783 Servicemen Killed During Escalation In Karabakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 03:56 PM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday that 2,783 soldiers were killed during the escalation in Karabakh, while over 100 servicemen are still considered missing.

"As many as 2,783 servicemen were killed in the Patriotic War.

Identities of 103 servicemen are being established through DNA analysis. Effort is being made to establish their whereabouts and transfer them to families. A total of 1,245 servicemen are currently being treated in medical facilities across the country," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a press release.

