Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says Armenia Shelling Town Amid Nagorno-Karabakh Clashes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:40 AM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Monday has told Sputnik that the Armenian military is shelling the town of Terter as armed clashes continue to take place in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"On the morning of September 28, the Armenian armed forces are shelling the town of Terter. The Ministry of Defense's leadership warns the enemy for the final time that we will take adequate retaliatory measures," the ministry's press department said.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have also destroyed two more Armenian tanks during the latest clashes, the ministry said, noting that a video of the operation was published on the military's website.

"As a result of steps taken to nullify the enemy, two more tanks of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in a precise strike from our units," the ministry added.

Violent clashes broke out in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the early hours of Sunday morning. Both the Azerbaijani and Armenian authorities have accused one another of shelling civilian settlements.

On Sunday evening, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that 16 of its servicemen had died in the clashes, and the government of Yerevan has declared martial law and a full-scale mobilization.

The international community, including Russia, has urged all parties in the region to cease firing and negotiate to stop the violence.

